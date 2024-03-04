A drone crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in St. Petersburg - rosmedia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3110 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13495 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22063 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165371 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214248 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247689 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153470 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371245 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 13495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164939 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156494 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148885 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14145 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15254 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19195 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20635 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42604 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A drone crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in St. Petersburg - rosmedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28684 views

An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying 20 kilograms of explosives crashed at an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A drone crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in St. Petersburg - rosmedia

After the attack on the Leningrad region of Russia on the morning of March 3, an aircraft-type drone was found on the territory of the oil and gas company "Petersburg Oil Terminal" in St. Petersburg.  This was reported by ASTRA, according to UNN. 

Details 

The UAV reportedly carried explosives weighing about 20 kg. However, according to ASTRA, no explosion occurred. There were no injuries, either. 

This is the second time a UAV has crashed into the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

The first one was on January 18, during the first drone attack on the Leningrad region since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Recall 

Russia reported an alleged downing of a drone in St. Petersburg on the night of March 2. 

For reference 

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal is Russia's largest oil product transshipment terminal in the Baltic region (throughput capacity of 12.5 million tons per year) and the largest stevedoring company in the major port of St. Petersburg.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11