A drone crashed into the territory of an oil terminal in St. Petersburg - rosmedia

After the attack on the Leningrad region of Russia on the morning of March 3, an aircraft-type drone was found on the territory of the oil and gas company "Petersburg Oil Terminal" in St. Petersburg. This was reported by ASTRA, according to UNN.

Details

The UAV reportedly carried explosives weighing about 20 kg. However, according to ASTRA, no explosion occurred. There were no injuries, either.

This is the second time a UAV has crashed into the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

The first one was on January 18, during the first drone attack on the Leningrad region since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Recall

Russia reported an alleged downing of a drone in St. Petersburg on the night of March 2.

For reference

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal is Russia's largest oil product transshipment terminal in the Baltic region (throughput capacity of 12.5 million tons per year) and the largest stevedoring company in the major port of St. Petersburg.