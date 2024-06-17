$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9062 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117398 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196270 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146312 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369829 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182276 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149745 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A dangerous heat wave will hit the Midwest and Northeast in the United States this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18076 views

Dangerous heat with high humidity is expected in the Midwest and Northeast of the United States from Tuesday to Friday.

A dangerous heat wave will hit the Midwest and Northeast in the United States this week

A dangerous heat wave with high humidity is expected in the Midwest and Northeast of the United States this week, UNN reports citing The New York Times.

Details

According to weather forecasters, this week, cities in the Midwest and Northeast of the United States will be hit by a record-breaking heat wave with a combination of humidity and temperatures that will exceed 30 degrees. The weather is expected to be dangerous.

"The duration of this heat wave is significant and potentially the longest in decades in some locations," the US National Weather Service said on social media on Sunday.

In Pennsylvania, temperatures in Philadelphia, Allentown, and Reading are expected to reach 35 degrees or higher for five consecutive days. Such a duration has not been observed since July 2022, August 1953 and July 2011, respectively, according to the weather service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

According to the weather service, the heat wave developed rapidly and spread to the central plains, the Great Lakes region and the Ohio Valley on Sunday.

In Ohio and Pennsylvania, hot and humid weather conditions were expected throughout the week, the Cleveland Meteorological Service office reported on social media.

The office said that from Monday to Friday, an excessive heat watch is in effect in regions such as Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, where temperatures can rise above 32 degrees during the day.

The heat wave is expected to spread to the northeast on Tuesday and last until Saturday, the New York Meteorological Service office said on Sunday on social media.

The combination of heat and humidity will give a heat index value of 35 to about 40.5 degrees, the office said, referring to how hot it will be outside.

According to the office, the highest values will be felt in New York City, New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and the interior of Connecticut.

An excessive heat watch is also in effect in parts of southern New England, where the Boston office of the weather service has warned of "dangerous heat" and humidity starting on Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

"Heat waves like this happen once or twice a summer," Rob Meghnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said on Sunday.

Heat-related illnesses can range from mild to life-threatening. Mild heat injuries can lead to rashes, swelling of the hands and feet, and muscle cramps, while heat exhaustion can cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, about 350 people die prematurely every summer in New York City from preventable heat-related illnesses. The agency warned that the elderly and people with medical conditions such as heart disease or asthma are at higher risk. 

A heat wave will reportedly begin in New England on Tuesday, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. "Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal," said Meghnia.

By noon on Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to reach 34.4 degrees in Boston, 37.2 degrees in Springfield, Massachusetts, 35.5 degrees in Hartford, Connecticut, and 31.6 degrees in Providence, Rhode Island.

In coastal areas such as Cape Cod, it will be cooler.

High temperatures were expected to exceed 32 degrees in the north, as far north as Vermont and New Hampshire, forecasters said.

The US issued a "winter storm" warning for two states in mid-June17.06.24, 16:13 • 15712 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The New York Times
New York City
United States
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41