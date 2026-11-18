Ukrainian polar researchers recorded the amusing behavior of a crabeater seal near the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station, which is located on Galindez Island. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the animal rolled onto its back and wiggled in the snow as if it were making a "snow angel." According to biologist Kyrylo Sulima of the 31st expedition, these animals like to scratch themselves this way.

The seal then crawled toward a group of other crabeater seals and settled down beside them to rest on the ice floe - the caption accompanying the video reads.

It is noted that, in general, the lives of crabeater seals are very closely connected with ice. Seals rest, give birth and nurse their young on it.

"You can often see crabeater seals traveling across Antarctica on floating ice floes. It is easier for seals to get out onto them, and they always have access to water and, consequently, food. Interestingly, during these journeys they can be encountered both individually and in huge groups of several dozen or several hundred animals," the polar researchers said.

As a reminder

At the beginning of November, the first eggs appeared among the subantarctic penguins living near "Vernadsky." Overall, given the number of penguins, several thousand of them are expected here.

Ukrainian polar explorers share footage of a Weddell seal sleeping in Antarctica