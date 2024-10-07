A conflict between passers-by and a blogger occurs in Poltava: an investigation has been launched

In Poltava, a conflict arose between two men and a blogger. One of the men allegedly threatened the blogger with a gun. Police opened a criminal investigation into the incident. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

The police learned about the incident on October 6 from local public media, which reported that a conflict had arisen between two men and the blogger. One of the men allegedly threatened him with a gun.

Police officers identified the parties to the conflict. Investigative actions are currently underway.

The gun, similar to a starter's pistol, was seized and sent for examination.

The police investigative unit, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for three to seven years in prison.

The causes and circumstances of the conflict are being investigated.

