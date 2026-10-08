Cold front is moving toward Ukraine, but it is still too early to talk about a serious cold snap, says weather forecaster

A cold atmospheric front is heading toward Ukraine, bringing lower temperatures and rainy weather. However, it is still too early to talk about a serious cold spell and widespread gloomy autumn rains. Meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported this on social media on October 8, UNN writes.

On Friday, a cold atmospheric front will arrive in Ukraine. It will bring increased cloud cover and rainy weather to western Ukraine, the northern regions (except Sumy region), as well as Vinnytsia region and some areas of Cherkasy region. A drop in air temperature is expected in these regions on October 9 - Didenko wrote.

According to her, tomorrow, October 9, temperatures of +13°...+17° are expected in the western regions, while most northern regions and Vinnytsia region will see +17°...+19°.

"Elsewhere in Ukraine, dry and very warm weather will persist on Friday, with air temperatures of +20°...+24°," she noted.

"A characteristic feature of tomorrow's weather is an increase in westerly and southwesterly winds, in some places reaching strong gusts of 15-20 meters per second," Didenko added.

Weather in Kyiv

"In Kyiv, the weather will change tomorrow," the meteorologist noted.

According to her, air temperatures in the capital on Friday will fall to 16-17 degrees Celsius, rain will occur, and strong southwesterly winds are expected.

What comes next

It is still too early to talk about a serious cold spell and widespread gloomy autumn rains; there will still be plenty of beautiful weather - Didenko noted.

Up to 24°C and fog in the morning: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 8