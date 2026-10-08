Up to 24°C and fog in the morning: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 8

On Thursday, October 8, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will result in comfortable and very warm weather without precipitation.

As an atmospheric front approaches from Western Europe, pressure here will begin to fall, more noticeably on the Right Bank and during the day in the north of the Left Bank; air currents over Ukraine will shift from warm westerly to even warmer southerly ones - the statement reads.

It is noted that in the southern part of the country, as well as in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, fog is expected in some places in the morning

The wind will be predominantly southerly, 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some places in the Carpathians during the day. The daytime temperature will be 18–24° - the Hydrometeorological Center forecasts.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be sunny on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 20–22°.

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