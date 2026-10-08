Up to 24°C and fog in the morning: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 8

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
12:49 AM • 14623 views
Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters
10:14 PM • 19157 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
October 7, 07:38 PM • 19535 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
October 7, 06:52 PM • 19126 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
October 7, 05:59 PM • 28382 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 17813 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
October 7, 05:13 PM • 18929 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 32989 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 31380 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
October 7, 03:22 PM • 16169 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
A company without employees obtained forestry contracts worth UAH 178.5 million: criminals detainedVideoOctober 7, 06:23 PM • 8408 views
In Spain, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked protests amid the housing crisis has diedOctober 7, 07:27 PM • 4728 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 13454 views
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 12241 views
Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation11:47 PM • 10142 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 28385 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 32991 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 31382 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 32672 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 31123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
China
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 12382 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 13589 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 16943 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 17310 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 17500 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network

Up to 24°C and fog in the morning: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On October 8, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness, no precipitation, and temperatures of up to 24°C. Fog is possible in the south, Kharkiv region, and Luhansk region.

Up to 24°C and fog in the morning: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 8

On Thursday, October 8, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will result in comfortable and very warm weather without precipitation.

As an atmospheric front approaches from Western Europe, pressure here will begin to fall, more noticeably on the Right Bank and during the day in the north of the Left Bank; air currents over Ukraine will shift from warm westerly to even warmer southerly ones

- the statement reads.

It is noted that in the southern part of the country, as well as in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, fog is expected in some places in the morning

The wind will be predominantly southerly, 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some places in the Carpathians during the day. The daytime temperature will be 18–24°

- the Hydrometeorological Center forecasts.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be sunny on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 20–22°.

Astrological forecast for October 5–11, 2026: a week that requires particular caution, and an important New Moon in Libra04.10.26, 19:31 • 25417 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine