"A clear message for all suppliers": court rules in favor of the State Defense Department on food procurement for the military

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3048 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22012 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164811 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165340 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214231 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153463 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371244 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 13354 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164783 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156390 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148771 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15229 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19169 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20538 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42502 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"A clear message for all suppliers": court rules in favor of the State Defense Department on food procurement for the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27424 views

The court ruled in favor of Ukraine's state food procurement system, dismissing a lawsuit challenging the contract and confirming the system's plan to supply food to the Armed Forces in accordance with established procedures.

"A clear message for all suppliers": court rules in favor of the State Defense Department on food procurement for the military

The Kyiv District Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the requirements set forth in the draft contract for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces.  The Ministry of Defense reported on the court's decision, UNN reported.

Today's court decision should send a clear message to all suppliers that the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go ahead as planned, and attempts to disrupt procurement will be leveled in the legal field.

 , the state enterprise said.

Details

The press service of the Defense Ministry also said that, among other things, the plaintiff challenged the requirements for suppliers to register tax invoices in a timely manner and provide the customer with the opportunity to check the storage conditions of food supplied to the military. 

These requirements were established by the "State Logistics Operator" (DOT - ed.) to attract capable, honest suppliers to supply food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Optional

The Ministry of Defense reminded that according to the new procurement principle, two state-owned enterprises are responsible for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces: "The State Logistics Operator (DOT) and the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

The agency also emphasized that both agencies work according to modern corporate standards and are guided by the approaches practiced by NATO.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11