"A clear message for all suppliers": court rules in favor of the State Defense Department on food procurement for the military

The Kyiv District Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the requirements set forth in the draft contract for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense reported on the court's decision, UNN reported.

Today's court decision should send a clear message to all suppliers that the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go ahead as planned, and attempts to disrupt procurement will be leveled in the legal field. , the state enterprise said.

Details

The press service of the Defense Ministry also said that, among other things, the plaintiff challenged the requirements for suppliers to register tax invoices in a timely manner and provide the customer with the opportunity to check the storage conditions of food supplied to the military.

These requirements were established by the "State Logistics Operator" (DOT - ed.) to attract capable, honest suppliers to supply food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Optional

The Ministry of Defense reminded that according to the new procurement principle, two state-owned enterprises are responsible for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces: "The State Logistics Operator (DOT) and the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

The agency also emphasized that both agencies work according to modern corporate standards and are guided by the approaches practiced by NATO.