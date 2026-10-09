In the United Kingdom, 24-year-old Royal Navy serviceman Teddy Young has been accused of collecting classified defense and intelligence information for subsequent transfer to Russia. He allegedly used the dark web to establish contact with representatives of the Russian Federation. Bloomberg reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Young worked in the Royal Navy's military intelligence and had a high level of access to classified materials. According to the prosecution, he used his official position to obtain and retain confidential data.

The investigation believes that from November 2024 to May 2025, the serviceman collected information that he planned to pass on to the Russian authorities. In particular, he allegedly attempted to establish contact with potential representatives of a foreign state through the dark web.

The suspect appeared in court

Young was arrested on October 7 at his home in Bedfordshire. The following day, he appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he only confirmed his identity and did not request release on bail.

The charges against you are too serious to be dealt with by this court – Judge Annabel Pilling said.

The next hearing was scheduled for October 16 at the Central Criminal Court of London, the Old Bailey.

In addition, the serviceman is accused of violating rules governing the handling of classified materials by forwarding official information to his personal email address.

Burnham stated his intention to deepen Britain’s cooperation with the EU amid talk of a “return to the European Union”