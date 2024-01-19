A bill proposing to allow prisoners to join the Armed Forces has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29594 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105440 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133783 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133293 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178105 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167083 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43291 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101015 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100600 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102533 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59082 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 29594 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247178 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257750 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23681 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105197 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121404 views
A bill proposing to allow prisoners to join the Armed Forces has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A bill proposing to allow prisoners to join the Armed Forces has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32234 views

A draft law proposed by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko provides for amnesty for certain prisoners to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that provides for amnesty for certain categories of prisoners so that they can join the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card. 

Details

Draft law No. 10419, initiated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, has appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. However, no other details on the draft law are currently available on the Parliament's website.

Addendum

At the same time, Goncharenko assures on his Telegram channel that according to draft law No. 10419 , persons who have committed particularly serious criminal offenses or those who have committed violations against national security, peace, human security and international law and order will not be able to enjoy the right to amnesty.

According to him, the document offers the following conditions for amnesty:

- voluntary decision to perform military service;

- fitness for military service.

We have to start calling for convicts. The situation is critical. Therefore, we are starting to move forward with this process

- Goncharenko said.

Standard warning measures: the Armed Forces of Ukraine deny increased mobilization in Ukraine04.01.24, 12:20 • 20645 views

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said that the revised draft law on mobilization, which aims to provide rest for those who have been fighting at the front since 2022 and provide a replacement system, will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

