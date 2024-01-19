A bill proposing to allow prisoners to join the Armed Forces has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that provides for amnesty for certain categories of prisoners so that they can join the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card.

Details

Draft law No. 10419, initiated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, has appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. However, no other details on the draft law are currently available on the Parliament's website.

Addendum

At the same time, Goncharenko assures on his Telegram channel that according to draft law No. 10419 , persons who have committed particularly serious criminal offenses or those who have committed violations against national security, peace, human security and international law and order will not be able to enjoy the right to amnesty.

According to him, the document offers the following conditions for amnesty:

- voluntary decision to perform military service;

- fitness for military service.

We have to start calling for convicts. The situation is critical. Therefore, we are starting to move forward with this process - Goncharenko said.

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said that the revised draft law on mobilization, which aims to provide rest for those who have been fighting at the front since 2022 and provide a replacement system, will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.