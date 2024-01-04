Standard warning measures: the Armed Forces of Ukraine deny increased mobilization in Ukraine

Ukraine continues standard measures to mobilize the population, which began on February 24, 2022. Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, warnings in public places are currently being carried out, and the mobilization itself has been going on unchanged since February 2022.

Where not prohibited by law, TCC representatives can carry out warning measures. Currently, there are no restrictions or relaxations. Standard notification measures are being carried out and people who have received the first call should understand that the first call is just to clarify your military registration data - Fitzhugh summarized.

He emphasized that after receiving the summons, the man must appear at the MCC, provide documents, undergo a medical examination, and establish the level of fitness or unfitness for military service.

In addition, the Army spokesperson emphasized that men should come to the TCC to update their data. In particular, those who have reasons for postponement should personally submit updated information.

And, of course, if there are reasons for a deferral, they should be provided. Because nowadays, persons liable for military service have to update their personal data in person. All changes that have occurred in them or reasons for obtaining a deferral must be provided in person to the JCC of the JV. - said the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized transparent discussion of the new rules of mobilization in Ukraine, ensuring public understanding and legislative control.