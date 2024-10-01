A 24-year-old girl who was injured during the Russian attack on Izmail on September 27 dies in hospital

A 24-year-old girl who was injured in a Russian drone attack on Izmail on September 27 has died in hospital in Odesa region, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Izmail on September 27 has increased. Today, a 24-year-old girl died in hospital. Our medics did their best, but her injuries were too severe - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On the morning of September 27, in Odesa region , Russian troops launched a drone attack on Izmail. At the time, three people were reported dead and 11 injured, including a child, buildings were damaged, and there were fires.