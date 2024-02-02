ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105973 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114625 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 157222 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 160460 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258369 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175584 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166481 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230603 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador

93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47545 views

The Japanese have a negative view of Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine: according to a recent government poll, 93% of respondents have a negative view of Russia.

Recent polls in Japan show that 93% of the country's population has a negative attitude towards Russia, realizing what it is doing in Ukraine. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"For two years, the level of support for Ukraine in Japan has never dropped below 75%. Usually polls show 80-82%. Recently, the government conducted a special survey in Japan on attitudes towards Russia. I can say that 93% of the Japanese have a negative attitude towards Russia, realizing what it is doing in Ukraine," Korsunsky said.

He emphasized that this figure has increased over the past two years.

"We need to understand that for many years relations with Russia were quite close. Russia spent incredible amounts of money on promoting its products: cultural, cinema, theater, ballet. Today, all this is practically non-existent. On the contrary, Ukrainians have occupied this niche. Japanese society is very clear about who is who. There is simply worship for the courage of the Armed Forces. They are very impressed with our resilience and that is why this support exists," the ambassador added.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 2.5 thousand Ukrainians have left for Japan. Currently, there are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldOur people abroad
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising