93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador

Recent polls in Japan show that 93% of the country's population has a negative attitude towards Russia, realizing what it is doing in Ukraine. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"For two years, the level of support for Ukraine in Japan has never dropped below 75%. Usually polls show 80-82%. Recently, the government conducted a special survey in Japan on attitudes towards Russia. I can say that 93% of the Japanese have a negative attitude towards Russia, realizing what it is doing in Ukraine," Korsunsky said.

He emphasized that this figure has increased over the past two years.

"We need to understand that for many years relations with Russia were quite close. Russia spent incredible amounts of money on promoting its products: cultural, cinema, theater, ballet. Today, all this is practically non-existent. On the contrary, Ukrainians have occupied this niche. Japanese society is very clear about who is who. There is simply worship for the courage of the Armed Forces. They are very impressed with our resilience and that is why this support exists," the ambassador added.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 2.5 thousand Ukrainians have left for Japan. Currently, there are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the country.