90 percent: US believes Gaza deal is achievable

The new American ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip is 90% agreed upon. However, problems remain with the terms of the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Writes UNN with reference to ORF and Anadolu.

Details

The US announces 90% approval of the Gaza deal.

According to the US government, the agreement between Israel and Hamas guarantees a 90 percent ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The agreement contains 18 points in total. 14 of these points are already ready - a senior U.S. government official said yesterday.

However, there are still problems with the terms of the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as with the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

It is planned that several hundred Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange for those hostages from Israel who are still in the hands of Hamas, a US official said.

