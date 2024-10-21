9 people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya: two in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 9 people have already been injured, two in serious condition, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
