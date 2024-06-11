87-year-old woman wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Nikopol

The enemy army once again shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which an 87-year-old woman received multiple shrapnel wounds. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

In Nikopol, Russians wounded an 87-year-old woman. She has multiple shrapnel wounds. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition. A resident was injured during the shelling of the city Lysak wrote.

According to him, enemy shells smashed private houses, outbuildings, greenhouses. The power line was also hit.

Enemy KABs strike on Kharkiv claimed the life of an elderly man