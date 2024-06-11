Enemy KABs strike on Kharkiv claimed the life of an elderly man

A 77-year-old man died in hospital after being pulled out of the rubble after being hit by Russian KABs troops on Kharkiv on June 10, Kharkiv RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday.

It was reported that in general, as a result of KABs shelling in the Kiev and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv, 8 people were injured: 5 men and 3 women.

Kabami strike on Kharkiv: another victim was taken out from under the rubble, a total of 8 wounded