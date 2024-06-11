7 thousand hectares of forest burned out in occupied territories of Luhansk region - RMA

In the Luhansk region, 7 thousand hectares of forest burned out in the occupied territories, and the liberated Nevsky Prospekt was shelled by Russian troops from aircraft, the Luhansk RMA reported on Tuesday.

Details

"Liberated Nevsky Prospekt was shelled from aircraft. Also, the village, where people still remain, was shelled with mortars and artillery – barrel and rocket. Also in the area of the settlement, the Russians launched an air strike. The enemy conducted mortar fire on Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka. The enemy sent six guided aerial bombs through the Serebryansky Forest, " said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA.

In the Kupyansky direction, according to him, the invaders attacked with the support of aviation. The defense forces repelled eight attacks there. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Nevsky, Grekovka, in the Serebryansky forest in the Limansky direction, he added.

"Since the beginning of the year, fires have destroyed almost 7 thousand hectares of the territory of the forests of the so-called "LPR". During this time, there were 176 cases of fire. In some places, residential areas located near forests were engaged. The occupation authorities do not have the necessary amount of forces and means to counteract the elements. However, it is taking preventive measures – 39 stands with relevant information and 42 barriers have been installed on the territory of the "Republic", which should become an obstacle to staying in the forest," the RMA reported on Facebook.

Hidden mobilization continues in the occupied territories, the RMA reported. "In particular, the so-called "Ministry of internal affairs of the LPR"is experiencing a shortage of personnel. New employees are constantly recruited there. Accept men aged 18 to 55 years. They say that legal education is not always necessary. The main thing is to have a full average," the RMA said.

