60 combat engagements registered in the frontline, occupants continue pressure in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 12, 60 occupants' attacks were registered at the front. The highest activity of Russian troops was recorded at the Pokrovske and Seversk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked five times today, two of them in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane, and two are still ongoing. The aggressor also used anti-aircraft guns near Petropavlivka.

Half of the 12 occupants' attacks in the Northern sector have been repelled so far. The enemy's offensive is currently underway in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector over the last day, one of them is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove.

In total, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the sector has reached 20. Our defenders are bravely holding back the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on them.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy assault operations continue in the vicinity of Urozhayne. Ukrainian troops are confidently holding the occupied positions.

Recall

The General Staff stated that at night a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed, information about the third radar is being clarified.