60 combat engagements registered in the frontline, occupants continue pressure in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131030 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136492 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225101 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167173 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146507 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108102 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100079 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46390 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97180 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 66807 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213598 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 66840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97217 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154643 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158526 views
Actual
60 combat engagements registered in the frontline, occupants continue pressure in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

60 combat engagements registered in the frontline, occupants continue pressure in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

 • 24774 views

Intense fighting continues at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Vremya directions, with Russian troops conducting numerous attacks, while Ukrainian troops bravely hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Since the beginning of the day, June 12, 60 occupants' attacks were registered at the front. The highest activity of Russian troops was recorded at the Pokrovske and Seversk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked five times today, two of them in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane, and two are still ongoing. The aggressor also used anti-aircraft guns near Petropavlivka.

russia may have broken through to the suburbs of Chasiv Yar: British intelligence analyzes the situation on the front line12.06.24, 13:36 • 27767 views

Half of the 12 occupants' attacks in the Northern sector have been repelled so far. The enemy's offensive is currently underway in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector over the last day, one of them is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove.

In total, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the sector has reached 20. Our defenders are bravely holding back the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on them.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy assault operations continue in the vicinity of Urozhayne. Ukrainian troops are confidently holding the occupied positions.

Recall

The General Staff stated that at night a group missile strike was launched against one enemy S-300 and two S-400 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two radars of S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed, information about the third radar is being clarified. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

