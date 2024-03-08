$41.340.03
59 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza to Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65447 views

59 Ukrainian citizens and their family members, including 15 children, 37 women and 8 men, were successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah crossing on March 7-8 with the assistance of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, as well as intelligence officers.

59 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza to Egypt

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel announced the next stage of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip, which took place on March 7-8, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian citizens and members of their families were taken to Egypt through the Rafah checkpoint: children - 15, women - 37, men - 8.

According to the DIU, the evacuation was successful thanks to the efforts of diplomatic staff of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, as well as Ukrainian intelligence officers.

The citizens are being accommodated in a hotel in Egypt and will soon be transferred to Ukraine.

UN: Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable07.01.24, 01:07 • 32031 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society War News of the World
