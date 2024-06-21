$41.340.03
5 romantic love movies that you will definitely like: what to watch on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108388 views

A heartwarming selection of 5 romantic movies with incredible love stories, professional acting, and a mix of comedies, dramas, and musicals to enjoy on weekends.

5 romantic love movies that you will definitely like: what to watch on the weekend

Romantic stories, incredible love stories, Tears and disappointments, a thorny path to happiness, lightning-fast work of directors and professional acting, all this and even more awaits connoisseurs of romantic cinema. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch on weekends.

 No Hard Feelings 2023 - the main character Maddie thinks she's found a way out of her financial predicament when she learns of an intriguing vacancy: wealthy parents are looking for a girl who would agree to date their reserved 19-year-old son Percy before he goes to college. But the clumsy Percy was a bigger challenge than she expected, and it wasn't so easy to get along with the guy.

Genre: Film, Comedy, Romance (18+)

Country: USA

Director: Gena Stupnitsky

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Burt Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bakrak

West Side Story 2021 - the film takes place in New York City in Manhattan, in the mid-1950s. The dilapidated apartment buildings that are about to be demolished are home to many people from different peoples, which leads to a tense confrontation between gangs of white immigrants from Europe and immigrants from Latin America. Against the backdrop of an uncompromising conflict, a touching love story unfolds between a white guy Tony and Puerto Rican Maria, the younger sister of the gang leader Bernardo. Lovers sincerely want to be together, but the enmity of criminal groups does not allow them to become happy.

Genre: Film, Drama, Romance, Crime, Musical

Country: USA

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Rachel Siegler, Ansel Elgort, Mike face, Ariana Debos, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian D'arcy James, Rita Moreno, Josh Andres Rivera

Anyone but you - 2023 is a romantic comedy about two young people whose feelings go from passionate love to an icy misunderstanding. However, fate has its own plans: the main characters accidentally find themselves among the guests at an Australian wedding. They decide to pretend to be a couple in love to avoid awkward questions. But in the midst of the sunlit landscape, sparks flash again, which forces them to confront their true feelings and get a second chance at love.

Director: Will Glack

Country: USA

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy

Starring: Sidney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, Darren Barnett, Brian Brown, Joe Davison, Gata, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Hadley Robinson, Nader Ragheb.

La La Land 2016 - aspiring actress Mia serves coffee to movie stars in between auditions, while jazz musician Sebastian plays cocktail parties in dirty bars. Their chance meetings are unsuccessful, Mia and Seb quarrel, but soon fall in love and support each other in every possible way in the realization of their dreams. But as their success grows, they face decisions that can tear apart the fragile fabric of their love.

Director: Damien Chazelle

Country: USA

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Musical

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, J.K. Simmons, Rosemary DeWitt.

Father of the Bride 2023 - according to the plot of the film, a beautiful girl met a beautiful man, fell in love and now dreams of becoming his wife. Sofia was going to have a noisy wedding with an attractive Mexican and leave her parents ' house. The young woman agreed to go with her lover and his country. The father enters the struggle with the upcoming wedding of his daughter through the prism of numerous relationships within a large Cuban-American clan.

Director: Gary Alazraki

Country: USA

Genres: melodrama, comedy

Starring: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Archona, Isabella Merced, Diego Boneta, Ruben Rabasa, Ana Fabrega, Chloe Feinman, Enrique Murciano.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

