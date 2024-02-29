46 new models of weapons for the Armed Forces have been commissioned since the beginning of the year, and the domestic defense industry is increasing production

In the first two months of 2024, 46 samples of weapons and military equipment developed and manufactured in Ukraine have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk submitted statistical data on the acceptance of new weapons to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

This is significantly more than in January-February last year. ," Havryliuk emphasized.

The defense ministry reminded that the President of Ukraine has set the task of increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry to produce various types of weapons and maximizing production in Ukraine.

And this work is already underway. Our defense industry is already producing better results. Production of new models of weapons has begun - Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems, electronic warfare systems, drones, small arms, etc. ... We are doing everything possible to make Ukraine as self-sufficient as possible in providing the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons. - said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Havryliuk also noted that the support of partners is crucial for strengthening the domestic defense industry. Especially at the initial stage.

At the stage of accelerating the development of the national defense industry, the support of our partners, financial and technological investments are crucial. It is important for us to create joint arms production facilities and sign long-term contracts in the format of international consortia - Havryliuk emphasized.

Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry

Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after a conference on support for Ukraine in Paris.