46 new models of weapons for the Armed Forces have been commissioned since the beginning of the year, and the domestic defense industry is increasing production

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27642 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100037 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263186 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188814 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229262 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251178 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157146 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99952 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 263082 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18454 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26750 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26818 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63016 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70264 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

46 new models of weapons for the Armed Forces have been commissioned since the beginning of the year, and the domestic defense industry is increasing production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26453 views

In the first two months of 2024, Ukraine codified and approved 46 new models of domestically developed weapons and military equipment, which is significantly more than in the same period last year.

46 new models of weapons for the Armed Forces have been commissioned since the beginning of the year, and the domestic defense industry is increasing production

In the first two months of 2024, 46 samples of weapons and military equipment developed and manufactured in Ukraine have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk submitted statistical data on the acceptance of new weapons to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

This is significantly more than in January-February last year. 

 ," Havryliuk emphasized.

The defense ministry reminded that the President of Ukraine has set the task of increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry to produce various types of weapons and maximizing production in Ukraine.

And this work is already underway. Our defense industry is already producing better results. Production of new models of weapons has begun - Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems, electronic warfare systems, drones, small arms, etc. ... We are doing everything possible to make Ukraine as self-sufficient as possible in providing the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons. 

- said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Havryliuk also noted that the support of partners is crucial for strengthening the domestic defense industry. Especially at the initial stage.

At the stage of accelerating the development of the national defense industry, the support of our partners, financial and technological investments are crucial. It is important for us to create joint arms production facilities and sign long-term contracts in the format of international consortia

- Havryliuk emphasized.

Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry01.02.24, 19:09 • 104331 view

Optional

Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after a conference on support for Ukraine in Paris.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14