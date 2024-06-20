$41.340.03
3 million hryvnias of bail: the court applied a measure of restraint to the ex-head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19460 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 3 million hryvnias and other restrictions to the former head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine Maxim Sokolyuk, who was previously charged with seizing more than 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the administrative building.

3 million hryvnias of bail: the court applied a measure of restraint to the ex-head of the State Migration Service Sokolyuk

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of a 3 million Hryvnia bail to the former head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine Maxim Sokolyuk. This is reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

On June 20, 2024, the investigating judge VAKS, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, applied a preventive measure in the form of UAH 3 million in bail to the former head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine"

- the message says.

As it became known UNN from its own sources, we are talking about the former head of the State Migration Service Maxim Sokolyuk, who was dismissed in September 2021.

The court also assigned the suspect the following procedural duties::

  • arrive at every request to the detective, prosecutor and court;
  • do not leave the city of Kiev and the Kiev region without the permission of a detective, prosecutor and court;
  • notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of changes in their place of residence and place of work;
  • refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;
  • deposit with the relevant state authority your passport/passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.
  • wear an electronic control device.

recall

Ex-head of the State Migration Service Maxim Sokolyuk was charged with seizing more than 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the Department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
