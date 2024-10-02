29 days in intensive care: Lviv Polytechnic lecturer who was wounded during the Russian attack on September 4 dies

Bohdan Kryl, a teacher at Lviv Polytechnic, who was injured in a missile attack on Lviv by Russian forces on September 4, has died in hospital. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the loss of another life as a result of the brutal rocket attack on Lviv on September 4.

Bohdan Kryl, born in 1955, became the eighth victim of this tragic attack. Mr. Kryl was seriously injured during the attack," Sadovyi said.

According to him, Kryl was in critical condition in intensive care for 29 days, but unfortunately, his life could not be saved.

"Condolences to the family! Eternal Memory!" - Sadovyi summarized.

According to media reports, Bohdan Kryl was an associate professor at the Department of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic National University.

On September 4, the Russian occupiers attacked Lviv with drones and missiles.

Seven Lviv residents were killed, including two children. Among the dead was a woman with three daughters.