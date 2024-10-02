ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
29 days in intensive care: Lviv Polytechnic lecturer who was wounded during the Russian attack on September 4 dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

Bohdan Kryl, a lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic, died in hospital from wounds sustained during a rocket attack on Lviv on September 4. He was the eighth victim of this attack.

Bohdan Kryl, a teacher at Lviv Polytechnic, who was injured in a missile attack on Lviv by Russian forces on September 4, has died in hospital. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the loss of another life as a result of the brutal rocket attack on Lviv on September 4.

Bohdan Kryl, born in 1955, became the eighth victim of this tragic attack. Mr. Kryl was seriously injured during the attack," Sadovyi said.

According to him, Kryl was in critical condition in intensive care for 29 days, but unfortunately, his life could not be saved.

"Condolences to the family! Eternal Memory!" - Sadovyi summarized.

According to media reports, Bohdan Kryl was an associate professor at the Department of Automation and Computer-Integrated Technologies at Lviv Polytechnic National University.

On September 4, the Russian occupiers attacked Lviv with drones and missiles.

Seven Lviv residents were killed, including two children. Among the dead was a woman with three daughters.

