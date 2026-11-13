24 animals from occupied Oleshky have returned to their owners

24 animals from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, evacuated during the humanitarian mission, have already returned to their owners. In total, 105 animals were evacuated, 90 of which were taken into the care of the UAnimals team. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who coordinated the mission, on social media on November 13, UNN writes.

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"During the humanitarian mission from Oleshky, people did not leave their pets behind in the occupation and took them with them. In total, it was possible to evacuate 105 animals. The UAnimals team took 90 of them into its care. And now many people are wondering: how are they doing and what is happening to them afterward?" Lubinets wrote.

According to him, the rescued animals included cats and dogs, as well as 4 parrots. There is also a dog named Yenot. "At first, everyone thought it was a real raccoon, but it turned out to be a dog with such an unusual name," he noted.

"Upon arrival, these animals received the necessary veterinary care from the big-hearted team at UAnimals. They underwent initial examinations, tests, and ultrasounds. Animals in more serious condition were prescribed treatment: among the cats and dogs, there are some that need surgery, tooth extractions, hernia repairs, and other necessary procedures. In particular, the animals are being sterilized and tumors removed—with the owners' consent. Veterinary passports are also being prepared, as many of them did not have any previously," he said.

There is also good news: 24 animals have already completed treatment and returned to their owners - Lubinets reported.

According to him, the Ombudsman's office team witnessed one of these reunions firsthand. "The dogs Ray, Volia, and Kaskad are once again with their people. By the way, Kaskad is a dog belonging to the family's neighbors, who was also not left to fend for himself and was taken out of Oleshky," he noted.

"Another dog evacuated from Oleshky was pregnant. She endured a difficult journey and even a flight by plane, and after being rescued, she gave birth to four puppies. Just imagine: despite all the hardships, this story brought four more little tails into the world!" he said.

"For my part, I am immensely grateful to the UAnimals team for taking care of the animals: providing them with examinations, treatment, care, and the opportunity to be reunited with their families. This is important work that has given dozens of animals a chance at a safe life!" the Ombudsman emphasized.

105 animals were evacuated from Oleshky - Lubinets