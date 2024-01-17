19 residential buildings damaged in Kharkiv as a result of night attack

In Kharkiv, 19 residential buildings were damaged by two enemy rockets the night before. Seventeen citizens were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that 14 Kharkiv residents were hospitalized, one woman is in serious condition.

14 cars were smashed. All relevant services continue to work at the site. All those in need are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

Recall

In the evening of January 16, Russians launched missile strikes on the central part of Kharkiv. One of the missiles hit a three-story building of a non-operational medical facility, partially destroying it.

Number of wounded in Kharkiv increases to 16, two women in serious condition