184 explosions in one day: Russians shell ten communities in Sumy region

During the day, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 184 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled. In particular:

Miropilska community: the enemy used mortars (16 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (31 explosions), rocket attack (2 explosions), MLRS shelling (23 explosions), air strike by CAB (3 explosions), mortar attack (4 explosions) and FPV drone strike (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Khotynska community: Russians shelled with mortars (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: The enemy dropped 24 mines on the territory of the community.

Esmanska community: an RBK-500 airstrike was carried out (1 explosion). There was also an artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (2 explosions), AGS shelling (15 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Yunakivska community: Russians attacked with mortars (2 explosions), there was also a UAV drop of explosives (1 explosion) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: MLRS shelling (13 explosions) and artillery shelling (12 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhynska community: the enemy shelled with artillery (11 explosions).

