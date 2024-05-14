166 explosions during the day - Russian troops opened fire on 11 communities in Sumy region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59281 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103139 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146251 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150647 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246858 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173349 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61797 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100334 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31511 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42357 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35243 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222997 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59234 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35243 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112197 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113139 views
Actual
166 explosions during the day - Russian troops opened fire on 11 communities in Sumy region

166 explosions during the day - Russian troops opened fire on 11 communities in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25638 views

On May 13, Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in Sumy region, resulting in 166 explosions from various weapons, including mortars, artillery, rockets, and drones.

On May 13, the Russian army shelled the territory of Sumy region 36 times. 166 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN

Details

Russian troops shelled Bilopilska community with mortars (27 explosions), there was also shelling with cannon artillery (15 explosions).

There was an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion) and a strike with a Lancet drone (1 explosion) on the territory of Putivl community.

Russian troops shelled the territory of Druzhbivska community with multiple rocket launchers (17 explosions), mortars (3 explosions) and cannon artillery (14 explosions).

On the territory of Velykopysarivska , the community dropped explosive devices from drones (8 explosions) and there was mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Russian troops dropped 8 mines on the territory of Krasnopilska community. Artillery shelling was also recorded (2 explosions).

In Znob-Novhorodska community, there were mortar attacks (13 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (8 explosions).

The territories of Yunakivska community (7 explosions) and Esman community (4 explosions) were shelled with mortars.

Shelling from a tank (6 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions) was recorded in Khotyn community.

Russian soldiers attacked Seredina-Budska community with a multiple rocket launcher system (7 explosions).

FPV drones attacked the Shalyhinska community (3 explosions). Shelling with cannon artillery was also recorded (11 explosions).

Zelensky: We are recording hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions13.05.24, 20:14 • 62752 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
khotynKhotyn

Contact us about advertising