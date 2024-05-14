166 explosions during the day - Russian troops opened fire on 11 communities in Sumy region

On May 13, the Russian army shelled the territory of Sumy region 36 times. 166 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Russian troops shelled Bilopilska community with mortars (27 explosions), there was also shelling with cannon artillery (15 explosions).

There was an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion) and a strike with a Lancet drone (1 explosion) on the territory of Putivl community.

Russian troops shelled the territory of Druzhbivska community with multiple rocket launchers (17 explosions), mortars (3 explosions) and cannon artillery (14 explosions).

On the territory of Velykopysarivska , the community dropped explosive devices from drones (8 explosions) and there was mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Russian troops dropped 8 mines on the territory of Krasnopilska community. Artillery shelling was also recorded (2 explosions).

In Znob-Novhorodska community, there were mortar attacks (13 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (8 explosions).

The territories of Yunakivska community (7 explosions) and Esman community (4 explosions) were shelled with mortars.

Shelling from a tank (6 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions) was recorded in Khotyn community.

Russian soldiers attacked Seredina-Budska community with a multiple rocket launcher system (7 explosions).

FPV drones attacked the Shalyhinska community (3 explosions). Shelling with cannon artillery was also recorded (11 explosions).

