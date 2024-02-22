$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

13 "killed" and 22 "wounded": Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom shows a map of sunken Russian warships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110142 views

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a map showing that 13 Russian warships have been sunk and 22 damaged in the Black Sea since the invasion began.

13 "killed" and 22 "wounded": Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom shows a map of sunken Russian warships

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where and when the Russian navy ships were sunk and shot down in the Black Sea. The department counted 13 destroyed ships and 22 shot down.  The current map  was published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom, UNN reports.

The Black Sea has turned into a cemetery for the Russian fleet. StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has collected information on the approximate locations of sinkings and damage to the occupiers' ships. There is still a lot of space in the sea.

- StratCom noted.

Details

The map was depicted in the format of the children's game "Sea Battle".

The hit and sunk ships were labeled as "killed" and the hit ships as "wounded".

Optional

In early February, StratCom estimated that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces have disabled 24 Russian ships and 1 submarine, which is one third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to Ukrainian military reports.

The destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov: a floating crane is likely heading to the ship's sinking site19.02.24, 15:50 • 22575 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
