13 "killed" and 22 "wounded": Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom shows a map of sunken Russian warships

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where and when the Russian navy ships were sunk and shot down in the Black Sea. The department counted 13 destroyed ships and 22 shot down. The current map was published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom, UNN reports.

The Black Sea has turned into a cemetery for the Russian fleet. StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has collected information on the approximate locations of sinkings and damage to the occupiers' ships. There is still a lot of space in the sea. - StratCom noted.

Details

The map was depicted in the format of the children's game "Sea Battle".

The hit and sunk ships were labeled as "killed" and the hit ships as "wounded".

Optional

In early February, StratCom estimated that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces have disabled 24 Russian ships and 1 submarine, which is one third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to Ukrainian military reports.

The destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov: a floating crane is likely heading to the ship's sinking site