In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 120 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 4663 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2853 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 50 air strikes – dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4663 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2853 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once, and also carried out 86 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and towards Khatnie.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy assaults towards the settlements of Novosynove, Kurylivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, one combat engagement with the enemy is ongoing in the Novoyehorivka area.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 65 occupiers were eliminated and 29 were wounded; four units of enemy automotive and two units of special equipment, two command posts were destroyed, a tank, 35 infantry shelters, four artillery systems and one unit of automotive equipment were damaged. 157 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position eight times, attacking in the area of Berezove, Kalynivske and towards Oleksandrogra and Verbove. Havrylivka and Lisne came under enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohirya and towards the settlements of Staroukrainka and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Shyroke, Charivne. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost another 870 servicemen and over 2,400 drones and other equipment in a day