12-year-old girl found dead in Poltava, suspect arrested for murder and sexual assault

In Poltava, the body of 12-year-old Daria Voloshina, who disappeared a few days ago, was found. The police opened criminal proceedings. About this UNN writes with reference to Public.

Details

On May 31, after several days of searching, the body of Daria Voloshina, who disappeared on the evening of May 26, 2024 near the Central Market in Poltava, was found in a wooded area. The girl's body showed signs of violent death.

A 57-year-old resident of Poltava with a criminal past is suspected of involvement in the disappearance and death of the girl. He was detained and reported on suspicion of committing sexual acts and premeditated murder of a minor.

The defendant tried to destroy the traces of a cynical crime in order to avoid responsibility. He took the child out of the Regional Center in his own car, killed and hid the body in a wooded area. However, operatives and investigators, together with a polygraph examiner, managed to get evidence of his involvement in Daria's disappearance. Currently, a complex of necessary investigative actions and forensic examinations is being carried out, which are necessary to establish all the circumstances of the crime - says the police website.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under Part Two of Article 115 "premeditated murder" and part four of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "committing sexual acts against a person under the age of fourteen, regardless of his voluntary consent". For the committed crime, the attacker may face life imprisonment.

