Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: the case against a parole officer was sent to court

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5310 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83805 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146119 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240897 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: the case against a parole officer was sent to court

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: the case against a parole officer was sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29230 views

An indictment against an officer of the State Protection Department suspected of killing a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv has been submitted to court.

An indictment against an employee of the State Protection Department suspected of killing a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv has been submitted to court. UNN reports with reference to the report of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

"The indictment against the employee of the State Protection Department has been submitted to court. SBI officers completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv, after which the defense had time to familiarize themselves with the case file," the statement said.

The SBI stated that on April 7, a parole officer, while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, began to harass passengers, including minors, in a funicular car for no reason. After leaving the car, the policeman approached the teenager and pushed him through the window. The boy fell, smashed his head against the glass, and received a fatal cut to his neck. The minor died at the scene.

The detainee was immediately suspended from his duties. His command provided full assistance in conducting urgent investigative actions.

"During the investigation, the Bureau's investigators found that the deprivation of life of the minor was committed for hooliganism, and therefore reclassified the suspicion to Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment," the SBI informs.

Addendum

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the data of the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent the law enforcement officer to custody without the right to be released on bail.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising