Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: the case against a parole officer was sent to court

An indictment against an employee of the State Protection Department suspected of killing a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv has been submitted to court. UNN reports with reference to the report of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

"The indictment against the employee of the State Protection Department has been submitted to court. SBI officers completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv, after which the defense had time to familiarize themselves with the case file," the statement said.

The SBI stated that on April 7, a parole officer, while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, began to harass passengers, including minors, in a funicular car for no reason. After leaving the car, the policeman approached the teenager and pushed him through the window. The boy fell, smashed his head against the glass, and received a fatal cut to his neck. The minor died at the scene.

The detainee was immediately suspended from his duties. His command provided full assistance in conducting urgent investigative actions.

"During the investigation, the Bureau's investigators found that the deprivation of life of the minor was committed for hooliganism, and therefore reclassified the suspicion to Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment," the SBI informs.

Addendum

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the data of the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent the law enforcement officer to custody without the right to be released on bail.