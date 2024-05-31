12 cubes over the past day: Voloshin spoke about the features of enemy attacks on Chasov Yar

The enemy army continues to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Chasov Yar, actively using aviation and using armored vehicles. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Voloshin said that in the Donetsk-Luhansk directions, the most intense fighting continues in the Kupyansky, Seversky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 103 military clashes and carried out more than 3,600 attacks in the area of responsibility of the OSU "Khortytsia", carried out 56 airstrikes and launched 79 Kabs. And over the current day, more than 350 attacks and 14 attacks by kamikaze drones have already been recorded.

Near Chasov Yar, the enemy does not abandon assault operations, storming also in the area of Belogorovka and actively attracting armored vehicles. As of this morning, more than 1,300 artillery and mortar attacks were recorded there. The city and district received 12 Kabivs and 334 attacks, with most of them in the southern part of the city. But the defenders hold their positions, Chasov Yar holds on Voloshin said.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, while the situation in the area of Dubrava in the Limansky direction remains tense, since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have occurred at the front.

