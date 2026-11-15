1,000 servers for AI attacks on websites around the world discovered in Japan

$45.3850.34
ukenru
Exclusive
08:31 AM • 6520 views
Astrological forecast for November 16–22, 2026: Ukraine on the threshold of momentous events
08:06 AM • 10756 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible
05:30 AM • 26373 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 30027 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
November 15, 03:16 AM • 22230 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
November 15, 02:38 AM • 18592 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
November 15, 01:55 AM • 19352 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
November 15, 01:16 AM • 15326 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
November 15, 12:37 AM • 14966 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
November 14, 11:55 PM • 15253 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
83%
762mm
Popular news
Russia is running out of people willing to fight against Ukraine – the authorities of Bashkortostan have officially acknowledged the problem for the first timeNovember 14, 11:38 PM • 10944 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited toNovember 15, 02:05 AM • 9590 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 7240 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 7624 views
Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past dayPhoto05:22 AM • 11873 views
Publications
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible08:06 AM • 10756 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 47142 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 34844 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 46495 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 92259 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Vasyl Malyuk
Zhdanov Oleh
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 7062 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 7688 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 7138 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 7302 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited toNovember 15, 02:05 AM • 9666 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

1,000 servers for AI attacks on websites around the world discovered in Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Japanese experts have discovered about 1,000 servers equipped with AI tools for finding vulnerabilities and stealing configurations. Experts predict more sophisticated attacks.

1,000 servers for AI attacks on websites around the world discovered in Japan

Around 1,000 servers that may have been capable of automatically searching for vulnerabilities and attacking websites around the world have been discovered in Japan. Kyodo News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, the investigation was conducted by the Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center together with foreign cybersecurity companies. In early October, specialists began checking suspicious servers and discovered artificial intelligence tools on them.

Hacking, which previously required time even from those with specialized knowledge, has become easier with the emergence of high-level artificial intelligence. Servers hosting these tools can be placed in physical premises or managed through virtual frameworks

 - the publication writes.

According to the center, most of the servers hosted artificial intelligence-based platforms, such as the Artex penetration-testing tool. As the publication writes, they searched for system vulnerabilities and attempted to steal configuration files.

One server contained traces of a programming-support tool created using artificial intelligence by the U.S. company Anthropic PBC, indicating that the attackers had turned artificial intelligence into a weapon to enhance their hacking capabilities. Some publicly accessible servers contained tools for analyzing the internal structure of smartphone applications and programs for testing system vulnerabilities. The attackers are believed to have analyzed applications and attempted to gain unauthorized access through interfaces that exchange information with external systems

- the publication writes.

Ken Sajo, an analyst at JPCERT/CC, said that since artificial intelligence is still in the early stages of being used for cyberattacks, "the number of more sophisticated attacks will increase in the future."

We remind you

Artificial intelligence (AI) "may pose a threat to all of humanity" without appropriate measures being taken. The heads of the largest AI companies issued this warning before the UN Security Council.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
United Nations Security Council
Japan