10 candidates invited to final interviews for NACP head: list

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108538 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174419 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165643 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37779 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35568 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224925 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114019 views
10 candidates invited to final interviews for NACP head: list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31724 views

The final interviews will take place on February 24 and 25, 2024, with a reserve day on February 26, 2024. The interviews will be held live and broadcast online.

Ten candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP Head - final interviews . This was reported by the agency's press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant decision was made by the Competition Commission for the Selection of the Head of the NACP at meeting on February 20, 2024.

The NACP told what documents should be submitted by new medical declarants14.02.24, 19:52 • 26780 views

Based on the results of the assessment of the candidates' compliance with the selection criteria, they passed to the next stage:

  • Andriy Vyshnevsky
  • Sergiy Gupyak
  • Dmitry Kalmykov
  • Kateryna Kapliuk
  • Vitaliy Nikulin
  • Viktor Pavlushchik
  • Oleksandr Skomarov
  • Oleksandr Starodubtsev
  • Sergiy Stepanyan
  • Artem Khavanov

The final interviews will take place on February 24 and 25, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), with a reserve day on February 26, 2024 (Monday).  Interviews will be held live and broadcast online  

- the NACP summarized.

Addendum

The NACP reminded that a total of 51 candidates were admitted to the competition. Of these, based on the results of the general aptitude test, 24 candidates participated in the second stage of the competition and  in integrity interviews.

For reference

The Head of the NACP is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine following an open competitive selection for a term of four years and cannot hold this position twice in a row. From January 15, 2020 to January 15, 2024, the NACP was headed by Oleksandr Novikov.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has completed connecting the first batch of organizations to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal. The agency has connected 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

