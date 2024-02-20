10 candidates invited to final interviews for NACP head: list

Ten candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP Head - final interviews . This was reported by the agency's press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant decision was made by the Competition Commission for the Selection of the Head of the NACP at meeting on February 20, 2024.

The NACP told what documents should be submitted by new medical declarants

Based on the results of the assessment of the candidates' compliance with the selection criteria, they passed to the next stage:

Andriy Vyshnevsky

Sergiy Gupyak

Dmitry Kalmykov

Kateryna Kapliuk

Vitaliy Nikulin

Viktor Pavlushchik

Oleksandr Skomarov

Oleksandr Starodubtsev

Sergiy Stepanyan

Artem Khavanov

The final interviews will take place on February 24 and 25, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), with a reserve day on February 26, 2024 (Monday). Interviews will be held live and broadcast online - the NACP summarized.

Addendum

The NACP reminded that a total of 51 candidates were admitted to the competition. Of these, based on the results of the general aptitude test, 24 candidates participated in the second stage of the competition and in integrity interviews.

For reference

The Head of the NACP is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine following an open competitive selection for a term of four years and cannot hold this position twice in a row. From January 15, 2020 to January 15, 2024, the NACP was headed by Oleksandr Novikov.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has completed connecting the first batch of organizations to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal. The agency has connected 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal .