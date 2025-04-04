The enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover and weather conditions in the Toretsk direction. Over the past day, 608 shelling incidents were recorded in the Toretsk area and 430 in the Chasovyi Yar area.
A man was injured as a result of a tractor explosion caused by an anti-tank mine in a field near the village of Pryshyb, Izium
district, Kharkiv region.
Police explosives experts discovered a minefield in Kharkiv region, where two people were killed and one injured when an
anti-personnel mine exploded.
Ukraine's military is testing new ground drones, including a mine-laying drone, a combat drone with a machine gun, and kamikaze
drones that can travel long distances to attack targets.