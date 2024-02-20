Law enforcers discover minefield at site of deaths of two people in Kharkiv region

Police explosives experts have discovered a minefield in the Kharkiv region where three men recently blew themselves up.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

A minefield in the Kharkiv region was discovered by specialists of the police explosive service. On February 16, three men tripped an explosive device in a field between the villages of Dovhenke and Sulyhivka in Izyum district. Two of them died, the third was taken to the hospital - police report.

It was established that the men were injured by the explosion of an OZM-72 jumping circular mine, also called a "witch" or "frog," which, when triggered, "jumps" to a height of 90-110 cm and explodes.

During the explosion, fragments of steel elements fly around with a roaring sound. During the inspection, the police found two more OZM-72 mines on wire tripwires, which they defused on the spot - The police added.

Explosive experts also discovered a two-row anti-tank minefield with TM-62M mines and a MVP-62 fuze near the site of the explosion.

To recap

In Kharkiv region, three civilians hit an anti-personnel mine: two people died on the spotand another was injured.