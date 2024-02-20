Law enforcers discover minefield at site of deaths of two people in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Police explosives experts discovered a minefield in Kharkiv region, where two people were killed and one injured when an anti-personnel mine exploded.
Police explosives experts have discovered a minefield in the Kharkiv region where three men recently blew themselves up.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.
Details
A minefield in the Kharkiv region was discovered by specialists of the police explosive service. On February 16, three men tripped an explosive device in a field between the villages of Dovhenke and Sulyhivka in Izyum district. Two of them died, the third was taken to the hospital
It was established that the men were injured by the explosion of an OZM-72 jumping circular mine, also called a "witch" or "frog," which, when triggered, "jumps" to a height of 90-110 cm and explodes.
During the explosion, fragments of steel elements fly around with a roaring sound. During the inspection, the police found two more OZM-72 mines on wire tripwires, which they defused on the spot
Explosive experts also discovered a two-row anti-tank minefield with TM-62M mines and a MVP-62 fuze near the site of the explosion.
To recap
In Kharkiv region, three civilians hit an anti-personnel mine: two people died on the spotand another was injured.