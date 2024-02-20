ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Law enforcers discover minefield at site of deaths of two people in Kharkiv region

Law enforcers discover minefield at site of deaths of two people in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24017 views

Police explosives experts discovered a minefield in Kharkiv region, where two people were killed and one injured when an anti-personnel mine exploded.

Police explosives experts have discovered a minefield in the Kharkiv region where three men recently blew themselves up.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

A minefield in the Kharkiv region was discovered by specialists of the police explosive service. On February 16, three men tripped an explosive device in a field between the villages of Dovhenke and Sulyhivka in Izyum district. Two of them died, the third was taken to the hospital

- police report.

It was established that the men were injured by the explosion of an OZM-72 jumping circular mine, also called a "witch" or "frog," which, when triggered, "jumps" to a height of 90-110 cm and explodes.

During the explosion, fragments of steel elements fly around with a roaring sound. During the inspection, the police found two more OZM-72 mines on wire tripwires, which they defused on the spot

- The police added. 

Explosive experts also discovered a two-row anti-tank minefield with TM-62M mines and a MVP-62 fuze near the site of the explosion.

To recap

In Kharkiv region, three civilians hit an anti-personnel mine: two people died on the spotand another was injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
tm-62TM-62
kharkivKharkiv

