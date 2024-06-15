$41.340.03
Zurabishvili on Russian aggression: "Georgia also has this experience - before Bucha there was Abkhazia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22213 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili emphasized her country's experience with Russian aggression before the war in Ukraine, expressing concern over Russia's plans to open a new naval base.

Zurabishvili on Russian aggression: "Georgia also has this experience - before Bucha there was Abkhazia"

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that Georgia also has experience of Russian aggression, recalling the conflicts in Abkhazia before the war in Ukraine and expressed concern over Russia's plans to open a new naval base in Abkhazia, UNN reports.

Georgia also has this experience - before Bucha, there was Abkhazia, and before the war in Ukraine, the war was in Georgia

- Zurabishvili said.

She claims that her country shares all the pain that Russia is causing Ukraine.

"Russia plans to open a new naval base in Abkhazia. My country is concerned about nuclear safety, because we all saw the Chernobyl disaster... Peace will come when Russia realizes that it has borders just like other countries," she added.

Recall

Russia's naval base in Abkhazia, which is internationally recognized as part of Georgia, could be operational in 2024.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
Salome Zurabishvili
Ukraine
Georgia
