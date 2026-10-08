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Zoriana Stetsiuk appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense — what experience she has and what she will be responsible for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1566 views

Zoriana Stetsiuk will head the Ministry of Defense’s staff and will be responsible for its effective operation and institutional development. She has more than 10 years of experience in civil service.

Zoriana Stetsiuk appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense — what experience she has and what she will be responsible for
Zoriana Stetsiuk. Photo: Zoriana Stetsiuk’s Facebook page

The Government appointed Zoriana Stetsiuk State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

Details

The ministry said that Stetsiuk will head the Ministry’s administration and be responsible for its effective operation and institutional development. 

Among the key tasks are developing management processes and teams, coordinating the work of structural units, ensuring continuity of management, and creating conditions for the ministry’s uninterrupted and stable operation. 

In addition

The Ministry of Defence added that Zoriana Stetsiuk has more than ten years of experience in public service. Before being appointed State Secretary, she served as director of a directorate at the Ministry of Defence, where she was involved in building new institutional capacities and centres, digitalisation, transforming internal processes, and launching reforms.

Stetsiuk has experience in managerial positions at other agencies. In particular, before joining the Ministry of Defence, she headed the Directorate for Public Services Re-engineering at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and from July 2025 served as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

Hanna Hvozdiar has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense07.09.26, 23:28 • 4931 view

Zoriana Stetsiuk’s legal, compliance, and legislative-drafting expertise will enable the Ministry of Defence to ensure the operation of strong teams.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine