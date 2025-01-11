Zoo fire in Russia's Belgorod region kills zebras

In the Russian Belgorod region , a fire broke out in a zoo, killing 6 zebras, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel 112.

"...on the territory of the Starooskolsky Zoo, a tent building housing the "striped" zebras caught fire. The fire quickly spread to 60 square meters, leaving the six animals no chance of survival," the statement said.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are currently being established.