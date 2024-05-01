Zhumadilov: By replacing suppliers who did not fulfill their obligations, we have stabilized the situation with food in the Armed Forces

The DOT acknowledged that some food suppliers to the Armed Forces failed to fulfill their contractual obligations. Thanks to their prompt replacement with other companies, the situation with the food supply to Ukrainian servicemen was stabilized. Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Operator of the Logistics, told about the current situation with the delivery of food to military units during a national telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, it was indeed impossible to avoid interruptions in the delivery of food to some military units.

"We did have suppliers who failed to fulfill the duties for which they signed contracts with us. We made decisions to terminate orders for these suppliers and contracted other suppliers to take over the food supply. Unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid supply disruptions in some military units. Such interruptions happen every time when suppliers change and a new feeding period begins. I am sorry and would like to apologize to those who have experienced this. We have taken every measure to ensure that all military personnel are properly fed," Zhumadilov said.

He added that the situation is now stabilized. However, where there are still power outages, the problems are being promptly resolved.

"As of today, the situation is stabilized. We are working on a case-by-case basis, and there are still some minor power outages. We already have twice as many suppliers among whom our regions are distributed. We want to ensure that no one supplier takes on too much, so that we don't have the situation that we had in early April with some suppliers," summarized the DOT director general.

At the end of March, the supply of food to the Armed Forces began under the first contracts signed by the State Logistics Operator - in the first week, 300 trucks went to military units across Ukraine.

In April, the DOT refused to use the services of Cherkasy Meat Processing Plant and Tviy Khlib because they failed to fulfill their obligations to deliver food to military units. Instead, contracts were signed with other suppliers.

The DOT reminded that if a supplier brings in low-quality products, the military unit does not accept the delivery and draws up a complaint report. The acts are sent to the DOT. According to the acts, if the complaint is substantiated, the supplier is subject to penalties.

Among the penalties, there is a fine of 20% of the cost of defective products and the obligation to replace such products within 24 hours.

