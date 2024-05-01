Zhumadilov: By replacing suppliers who did not fulfill their obligations, we have stabilized the situation with food in the Armed Forces

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105500 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114311 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160182 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257906 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175527 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166442 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49909 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56453 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54674 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 31827 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 44536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228064 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84781 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114508 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115341 views
Zhumadilov: By replacing suppliers who did not fulfill their obligations, we have stabilized the situation with food in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15775 views

Thanks to the replacement of suppliers who were unable to fulfill their obligations, the situation with food supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been stabilized, although some minor interruptions are still being resolved promptly.

The DOT acknowledged that some food suppliers to the Armed Forces failed to fulfill their contractual obligations. Thanks to their prompt replacement with other companies, the situation with the food supply to Ukrainian servicemen was stabilized. Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Operator of the Logistics, told about the current situation with the delivery of food to military units during a national telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, it was indeed impossible to avoid interruptions in the delivery of food to some military units. 

"We did have suppliers who failed to fulfill the duties for which they signed contracts with us. We made decisions to terminate orders for these suppliers and contracted other suppliers to take over the food supply. Unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid supply disruptions in some military units. Such interruptions happen every time when suppliers change and a new feeding period begins. I am sorry and would like to apologize to those who have experienced this. We have taken every measure to ensure that all military personnel are properly fed," Zhumadilov said.

 He added that the situation is now  stabilized. However, where there are still power outages, the problems are being promptly resolved. 

"As of today, the situation is stabilized. We are working on a case-by-case basis, and there are still some minor power outages. We already have twice as many suppliers among whom our regions are distributed. We want to ensure that no one supplier takes on too much, so that we don't have the situation that we had in early April with some suppliers," summarized the DOT director general.

Optional

At the end of March, the supply of food to the Armed Forces began under the first contracts signed by the State Logistics Operator - in the first week, 300 trucks went to military units across Ukraine.

In April, the DOT refused to use the services of Cherkasy Meat Processing Plant and Tviy Khlib because they failed to fulfill their obligations to deliver food to military units. Instead, contracts were signed with other suppliers. 

The DOT reminded that if a supplier brings in low-quality products, the military unit does not accept the delivery and draws up a complaint report. The acts are sent to the DOT. According to the acts, if the complaint is substantiated, the supplier is subject to penalties. 

Among the penalties, there is a fine of 20% of the cost of defective products and the obligation to replace such products within 24 hours.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising