Zhovkva: Negotiations on security agreement with the US continue, it will be one of the strongest - Zhovkva

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4772 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50018 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109572 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367434 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243105 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254538 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160621 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110156 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367404 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295802 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7792 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32818 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57859 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44054 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114470 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zhovkva: Negotiations on security agreement with the US continue, it will be one of the strongest - Zhovkva

Kyiv • UNN

 31474 views

Ukraine and the United States are negotiating a security agreement, which, according to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, will be one of the strongest and will include mechanisms to ensure its validity for 10 years.

Zhovkva: Negotiations on security agreement with the US continue, it will be one of the strongest - Zhovkva

Ukraine and the United States have already held two rounds of negotiations on a security agreement. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

Today, we are still working on it, we do not comment on the progress of negotiations or any deadlines, but you will see that it will be one of the strongest agreements. We are laying down mechanisms to ensure that this agreement, like the others, will work for 10 years,

- Zhovkva said.

Details

According to him, the only way to cancel it is if Ukraine joins NATO earlier, and then work will begin on how to integrate this mechanism into the existing mechanism of the Alliance.

Recall

The Office of the President published the text of the security agreement signed between Ukraine and Germany. It states that Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine for 10 years from the date of signing.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
NATO
Germany
United States
Ukraine
