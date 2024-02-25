Zhovkva: Negotiations on security agreement with the US continue, it will be one of the strongest - Zhovkva

Ukraine and the United States have already held two rounds of negotiations on a security agreement. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

Today, we are still working on it, we do not comment on the progress of negotiations or any deadlines, but you will see that it will be one of the strongest agreements. We are laying down mechanisms to ensure that this agreement, like the others, will work for 10 years, - Zhovkva said.

Details

According to him, the only way to cancel it is if Ukraine joins NATO earlier, and then work will begin on how to integrate this mechanism into the existing mechanism of the Alliance.

Recall

The Office of the President published the text of the security agreement signed between Ukraine and Germany. It states that Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine for 10 years from the date of signing.