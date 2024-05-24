Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops managed to take combat control of the border in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military has established combat control over the border areas of the Kharkiv region, which had been invaded by Russian occupiers.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region managed to take combat control of the border area, UNN reports.
I held a security meeting in Kharkiv - there were reports from the military, heads of special services, regional and city authorities. Now our soldiers have managed to take combat control of the border area where the Russian occupiers have entered. And I thank every unit that provides the necessary results in the destruction of the occupier
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkivto discuss the operational situation, winterization, defense, particularly in the Vovchansk sector, restoration of energy infrastructure, and housing for IDPs in the region.