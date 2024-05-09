Zelenskyy: Ukraine is close to the actual start of EU accession talks

Ukraine has come close to the actual start of negotiations on accession to the European Union by doing everything. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions with the participation of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports .

We came very close to the actual start of negotiations by doing everything. Everything that was necessary for this - Zelensky said.

According to him, the stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU is to begin in June.

In June, a new very important stage is to begin - the stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. I ask you to continue to increase cooperation between all of us in Europe, between our countries, our communities, including in this format. This is the second summit of our communities, our horizontal ties both in Europe and with Europe's partners, including the United States - Zelensky said.

He noted that 18 countries are currently represented at the second International Cities and Regions Summit.

18 countries represented at the second summit, hundreds of cities and communities - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has called on EU partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU membership by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine in June.