Zelenskyy: Ukraine is close to the actual start of EU accession talks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108534 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37772 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35544 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37652 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63712 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224925 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63712 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114019 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is close to the actual start of EU accession talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20512 views

Ukraine is close to starting EU accession talks after fulfilling all the necessary requirements, and the negotiation phase is expected to begin in June, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has come close to the actual start of negotiations on accession to the European Union by doing everything. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions with the participation of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports .

We came very close to the actual start of negotiations by doing everything. Everything that was necessary for this

- Zelensky said.

According to him, the  stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU is to begin in June.

In June, a new very important stage is to begin - the stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. I ask you to continue to increase cooperation between all of us in Europe, between our countries, our communities, including in this format. This is the second summit of our communities, our horizontal ties both in Europe and with Europe's partners, including the United States

- Zelensky said.

He noted that 18 countries are currently represented at the second International Cities and Regions Summit.

18 countries represented at the second summit, hundreds of cities and communities

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has called on EU partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU membership by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine in June.

Anna Murashko

Politics
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

