5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has not yet seen a tangible result from the use of frozen russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs powerful legislative steps at the EU level regarding frozen russian assets.

Ukraine has not yet seen any tangible results from the use of frozen russian assets. We need powerful legislative steps at the EU level. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

So far, there has been no tangible result from the use of frozen assets of russian terrorists in Ukraine. The first tangible step that I have seen, because the total amount is quite serious, is 1.7 billion (euros - ed.). It was from Belgium, because they found a way to give us the opportunity to use the interest tax on frozen assets

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that powerful legislative steps are needed at the EU level regarding frozen Russian assets.

We have discussed this with our Belgian colleague and the Prime Minister, and we are interested in using the interest, so it will be 15-18 billion. This will help Ukraine, but to be honest and fair, we need powerful legislative steps at the EU level, and Ukraine will receive the 250-300 billion that will help us so much. This will be a powerful result

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Belgium plans to create a 1.7 billion euro fund to support Ukraine this year . The source of this fund will be billions of frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the frozen Russian assets are enough to cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs.

