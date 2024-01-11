Zelenskyy: Ukraine has not yet seen a tangible result from the use of frozen russian assets

Ukraine has not yet seen any tangible results from the use of frozen russian assets. We need powerful legislative steps at the EU level. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

So far, there has been no tangible result from the use of frozen assets of russian terrorists in Ukraine. The first tangible step that I have seen, because the total amount is quite serious, is 1.7 billion (euros - ed.). It was from Belgium, because they found a way to give us the opportunity to use the interest tax on frozen assets - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that powerful legislative steps are needed at the EU level regarding frozen Russian assets.

We have discussed this with our Belgian colleague and the Prime Minister, and we are interested in using the interest, so it will be 15-18 billion. This will help Ukraine, but to be honest and fair, we need powerful legislative steps at the EU level, and Ukraine will receive the 250-300 billion that will help us so much. This will be a powerful result - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Belgium plans to create a 1.7 billion euro fund to support Ukraine this year . The source of this fund will be billions of frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the frozen Russian assets are enough to cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs.