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Zelenskyy stated his readiness to end the war along the current front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

Zelenskyy stated his readiness to conclude a peace agreement and freeze the war along the line of contact. Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

Zelenskyy stated his readiness to end the war along the current front line

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with ABC News that he was ready to conclude a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

At the same time, according to the head of state, Kyiv will not agree to recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

They have not occupied 25% of our territory. When someone talks about 25%, it means that we should leave our territory in Donbas on our own. And that would mean that, yes, they would control 25%. Now they control 19.3%

- Zelenskyy noted.

He added that he was ready for the war to end along the current front line.

"Well, we are ready to stop this war as soon as possible. We would freeze it along the line of contact," the President said.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to hold trilateral talks with the United States and Russia "on any day, even tomorrow."

Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says22.10.26, 23:13 • 3598 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine