Zelenskyy: Russians used about 800 guided bombs and more than 500 attack drones against Ukraine in a week
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy reported on Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine over the past week. The President emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and increase the range of Ukrainian troops.
During this week, the Russians used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukraine.
This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Every day Russia strikes at our cities and communities. This is the enemy's deliberate terror against our people. This week, Russian terrorists have used more than 20 missiles of various types, about 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 attack drones of various types against Ukraine
He emphasized that Ukraine needs more air defense equipment and long-range capabilities.
Recall
Last night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones in several waves. The air defense system neutralized about a dozen drones, according to preliminary data, there were no damages or casualties.