Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 900 air bombs, more than 300 “shaheds” and more than 40 missiles in a week

This week alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with nearly 900 aerial bombs, more than 300 "shaheds" and more than 40 missiles. Currently, the debris is being cleared at the site of an enemy strike in Zaporizhzhia, which injured 13 people. This was announced on Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia today was a bombing. Ordinary residential buildings have been damaged, and the entrance to one of them was destroyed. There is also damage to the city's infrastructure and railroad. A total of 13 people were injured, two were rescued from the rubble. I thank all the services that responded quickly and provided the necessary assistance to people. The debris is still being cleared - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in total, the Russian army used almost 900 aerial bombs, more than 300 "shaheds" and more than 40 missiles this week alone.

"This Russian terror knows no pause, and it can be stopped only by the unity of the world - unity in support of Ukraine and unity in pressure on Russia for the war," the President added.