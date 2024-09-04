Zelenskyy: Rescue operations in Kryvyi Rih completed after Russian attack

Rescue operations have been completed in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, where people were injured by Russian missile strikes today. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports .

Rescue operations have been completed in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, where people were injured by Russian missile strikes today. Ordinary houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged. There are many victims. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, seven people were killed in Lviv . My condolences to the families and friends! - Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that it was important for the world to respond to this terror.

It is important that the world sees this terror and reacts to it. To everything that Russia does against our people, against our state. I am grateful to all political and public figures, to every leader who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians and condemns Russian terror. And I am also grateful to all journalists in Ukraine, Europe, and the world - all those who speak truthfully about what is happening, about this war, and about the importance of protecting lives - Zelensky said.

Addendum

As a result of the Russian army's strike on Kryvyi Rih , 5 educational institutions, 8 shops and more than 50 high-rise buildings were damaged.

Also, six people were injured in an attack on Kryvyi Rih . Three of the wounded are in hospital, including a 10-year-old child.