Zelenskyy: Putin is trying to divide the world to somehow get out of isolation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in isolation, and in order to somehow get out of it, he is trying to divide the world. As long as Ukraine is standing, the world has a chance to avoid a global war. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I believe that Putin is fighting exclusively for himself. He realizes that he is isolated. He is not completely isolated, unfortunately, there are people who are still balancing, despite all the terrorism he has brought, and not only to our country. There are many countries in the world. Africa and Syria. But there are people who are balancing, unfortunately. In my opinion, he is fighting exclusively for himself. How can he overcome the isolation that he has now? He is no longer a player for many countries. By the way, he is no longer a player for China either. I am sure of this. They all understand that he will end up either respecting international law or he will do some radical things that will lead to his isolation. I think he thinks about the bipolarity of the world. He is trying to divide it in this way, because it is impossible for him to get out of isolation. So he has to do everything he can to get someone to join him. Our task is to make sure that his isolation is understood by his society, so that he has pressure inside the country. Then there is an opportunity to end the war diplomatically, - Zelensky said.

Details

He believes that Putin has plans to divide Europe and other alliances in order to provoke invasions of other states, including NATO, to try to break unity.

"We must prevent this from happening. Ukraine is the key. Unfortunately, we are paying with our lives, but as long as Ukraine is standing, the world has a chance to prevent a global war," Zelensky added.

Recall

Russia's presence at the second peace summit will say that they have decided, or were forced by the world to end the war. Also, Russia could start negotiations as early as tomorrow if they withdraw from the Ukrainian territories.