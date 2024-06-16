Zelenskyy: Putin is trying to divide the world to somehow get out of isolation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1794 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 11619 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21148 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 162813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164854 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213913 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247604 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153382 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371228 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 11702 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 162922 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 135669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155104 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147563 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13881 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14998 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18968 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20002 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41620 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Putin is trying to divide the world to somehow get out of isolation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48584 views

Zelenskyy believes that Putin is trying to divide the world to get out of isolation, as Ukraine's resistance prevents a global war.

Zelenskyy: Putin is trying to divide the world to somehow get out of isolation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in isolation, and in order to somehow get out of it, he is trying to divide the world. As long as Ukraine is standing, the world has a chance to avoid a global war. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I believe that Putin is fighting exclusively for himself. He realizes that he is isolated. He is not completely isolated, unfortunately, there are people who are still balancing, despite all the terrorism he has brought, and not only to our country. There are many countries in the world. Africa and Syria. But there are people who are balancing, unfortunately. In my opinion, he is fighting exclusively for himself. How can he overcome the isolation that he has now? He is no longer a player for many countries. By the way, he is no longer a player for China either. I am sure of this. They all understand that he will end up either respecting international law or he will do some radical things that will lead to his isolation. I think he thinks about the bipolarity of the world. He is trying to divide it in this way, because it is impossible for him to get out of isolation. So he has to do everything he can to get someone to join him. Our task is to make sure that his isolation is understood by his society, so that he has pressure inside the country. Then there is an opportunity to end the war diplomatically,

- Zelensky said.

Details

He believes that Putin has plans to divide Europe and other alliances in order to provoke invasions of other states, including NATO, to try to break unity.

"We must prevent this from happening. Ukraine is the key. Unfortunately, we are paying with our lives, but as long as Ukraine is standing, the world has a chance to prevent a global war," Zelensky added.

Recall

Russia's presence at the second peace summit will say that they have decided, or were forced by the world to end the war. Also, Russia could start negotiations as early as tomorrow if they withdraw from the Ukrainian territories.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Syria
Africa
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11