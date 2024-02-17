Zelenskyy: Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"He is a thug who holds on to power through corruption and violence. (...) You can have different attitudes towards international institutions, but the ICC arrest warrant for Putin... clearly demonstrates where Putin's career should end. He has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed, by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him," Zelensky said.

The President pointed out that it is necessary to "do not something, but everything possible to defeat the aggressor.

"Please remember that dictators do not go on vacation," he emphasized.